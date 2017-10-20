Liberia: David Tweh Inspires Monrovia Football Academy Players

As one of the top players in the Liberia Football Association 1st division league and the National Team, Barrack Young Controllers forward David Tweh yesterday visited the Monrovia Football Academy to inspire the talented kids at the academy.

Tweh is admired by most of the academy kids and many wish they could play like him and imitate his skillful tactics and passing accuracy. During his visit, the 18-year-old forward told the kids that he did not have the opportunity that they have - to be brought up through a football academy.

He urged them to make us of the opportunity they have in order to become better professional players in the future. He told the 70 kids that include males and females that football is a mind game, and as such they must be focused and disciplined as they continue to grow in their footballing career through the academy.

The academy currently has 41 boys and 29 girls representing three of Liberia's 15 counties.

"I am who I am today due to the time I put into the game and also being a disciplined player. Though I haven't reached the level I want to reach in football, but the fact that you people already admire me at this stage clearly shows that you can do better than me if you remain focused," Tweh told the kids.

Since joining the 'Go Blue Boys' two seasons ago, the 18-year old forward has been an outstanding player for his team, having slotted home two goals and created several chances for both BYC and the National Team. His dribbling skills and ball control tactics played a major role for BYC during last season's campaign.

His visit to the academy was also meant to motivate the kids who are expected to participate in an international tournament in Ivory Coast.