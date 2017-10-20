Kenya: Hillcrest School Headmistress Gabrielle Maina Shot Dead in Karen

The woman who was shot dead on Miotoni Road, Nairobi, on Thursday morning has been identified as Gabrielle Maina.

Maina is a headmistress of Hillcrest School in Karen.

The school’s Chairman Board of Governors Bob Kikuyu said she was killed as she returned to her home after dropping her son at a friend's house.

“It is with great sadness and shock that we are writing to let you know that Gabrielle Maina has been tragically killed whilst out walking this morning,” Mr Kikuyu said in a message to parents.

“We cannot give more details at this time as police are investigating this criminal act.”

Karen police commander Cunningham Suiyanka said Maina was shot on the neck.

The incident happened 10am Thursday, according to the police chief.

"We suspect the killers were on a motorbike because people heard the sound of a motorbike immediately after the shooting,” Mr Suiyanka told the Nation.

The people who reported the shooting, he said, heard two gunshots.

According to him, detectives are yet to know if anything was snatched from the headmistress.

"She had a wrist watch and a wedding ring which is quite expensive," said Mr Suiyanka.

“We didn't find a mobile phone on her but we don't know if she was carrying one in the first place.”

The school is set to re-open on Monday.