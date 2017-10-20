Cameroon: Situation in NW, SW - Weekend for Decisive Evaluation

Prime Minister Philemon Yang's led consultations towards a return to normalcy in the North West and South West regions enter evaluation phase this weekend.

Evaluation of consultations mission that took the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Philemon Yang to the North West since October 15, 2017 is scheduled for the weekend in Bamenda. The way forward, towards lasting solutions in the Anglophone Crisis rocking the North West and South West regions is the subject. The Mission featured audiences with the Prime Minister receiving socio- professional associations and groups in all seven Divisions of the region. Evaluation meetings have been scheduled at Divisional levels, tomorrow, October 21 ahead of another, Regional evaluation session with the North West Governor on Sunday, October 22, 2017. The SDO's office in Fundong was the venue where on October 19, the Prime Minister exchanged with some Biyam sellams from Boyo Division, commercial motorcycle riders, teachers, CPDM and UNDP Members and Boyo Mayors. It was all inclusive with the PM Yang at some point involving all who were around and thirsty to meet him. He reassured the government's preparedness to work towards the return to normalcy and inspired the population to dominate fear, ensure that children are in schools and keep business activities alive. Elsewhere, in Mezam, Momo and Ngoketunjia, Divisions, representatives of some trade unions, traditional, political and religious leaders, transporters, traders, development associations and economic operators had the opportunity to express their views on the Anglophone Crisis during audiences with the visiting Prime Minister. Mgr. Michael Bibi, Auxiliary Bishop of Bamenda Archdiocese told Cameroon Tribune after meeting the Prime Minister that, "The other church leaders also shared their own opinions towards moving forward as a nation. Of course, we condemned actions of violence perpetuated by the population or the military. Concerning Cameroonians in the Diaspora who have been championing the secessionist actions, he said, " We also appealed to the government to look even at the possibility of trying to reach out to members of the governing council because they are still Cameroonians though living abroad. They should be brought to the dialogue table, listen to them and get what they have to suggest and accept points that can be acceptable and drop what is unaccepted.".