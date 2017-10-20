Africa: Business Development - Africa Now Forum Highlights Opportunities

The pioneer international meeting for Africa's emergence is holding in Yaounde.

The first edition of an international meeting christened Africa Forum Now; grouping young executives and entrepreneurs in Cameroon and the diaspora, is taking place in Yaounde. The twoday business forum which opened at the Yaounde Conference Centre is being staged under the theme: "Entrepreneurship at the heart of development in Africa." While officially opening the Africa Forum Now, the Minister of Small and Mediumsized Enterprises, Social Economy and Handicrafts, Laurent Serge Etoundi Ngoa called on Cameroonians and their friends in the diaspora to share experiences and invest in the country. He said the forum was coming in as a response to President Paul Biya's call for such initiatives. Going by the Minister, the forum should give unemployed youths the opportunities to generate jobs for themselves. Minister Etoundi Ngoa expressed the wish that similar initiatives in Cameroon and elsewhere in Africa should see the light of day. To Desire Makan II, General Manager of Africa Business Solution; the firm organizing the Africa Now Forum, the gathering will expose entrepreneurs to project promoters, economic operators and international investors. He said the forum is an avenue for participants to discover exciting opportunities which can propel their businesses and take the continent to a higher level. The two-day forum is characterized by the holding of conferences, business-tobusiness meetings, workshops, exhibitions and a gala awards dinner. The 'Awards of Success', we learned, will reward the best performing African companies in several categories. Organisers said the forum, which will henceforth be held annually in major African cities, was conceived for stakeholders interested in developing their business in Africa, as well as encouraging young people with the ultimate goal of an Africa free of complex, hardworking, and in charge of its own destiny.