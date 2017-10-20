Sudan: Ministry of Transportation Welcomes Cooperation With Turkey in Railways Field

Khartoum — The Minister of Transportation, Roads and Bridges, engineer, Makawi Mohamed Awad, met with the visiting delegation of the Turkish railways, led by engineer, Issa Abadin, the Chairman of Board of Directors, and General Director of the Turkish Railways, accompanied by a number of companies working in the railways field, in the presence of engineer Ibrahim Fadul Abdalla, the Director General of the Sudan's Railways Corporation.

During the meeting which was attended by the Sudan's Ambassador to Turkey, Yousif al-Kordufani, the Transportation Minister has welcomed the visiting delegation, referring to the eternal relations between the two countries, and the desire of the ministry to cooperation with turkey in the field of railways.

The head of the visiting delegation has provided a detailed review to their meetings agenda with the officials of the Sudan's Railways Corporation which have included the formation of a comprehensive memo of understanding on the different requirements of the railways during the first quarter of the year 2018, the agreement on the capacity building of the Sudan's railways cadres and training in all fields.

The Director of the Sudan's Railways Corporation noted that the memo has included that the two parties study ways for the financing of these projects.

The two sides have discussed the project of Port-Sudan-Dakar railways, where the Turkish side has expressed desire to participate in the financing and construction of railways from port-Sudan to N'Djamena.

The Transportation Minister asserted provisions of all means to implement the framework memo of understanding, noting that these projects comes in framework of the strategic plan of the railway which was approved by the Council of Ministers and National Assembly amid this year 2017.

He indicated the submission of the outcomes of these meetings to the Sudanese-Turkish ministerial committee, pointing to the attractive economic climate in the Sudan following the lifting of the US economic sanctions.