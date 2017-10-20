Sudan: FM Receives Message From Cuban Counterpart

THE whereabouts of two Sudanese opposition politicians remain unknown six years after their abduction by state security… Read more »

The Cuban Ambassador, during the meeting, handed Ambassador Al-Amin a message from the Cuban Foreign Minister to the Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour dealing with the Cuban desire for strengthening relations between the two countries and the mutual support in regional and international forums.

The meeting reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and means for developing them further and the coordination between the two sides in regional and international forums, in addition to cooperation in health, education and visits exchange fields.

