Sudan: Workshop for Institutional Promotion of Civil Society Organizations, Academic Institutions Launched in Kordufan University

Al-Obied — The director of Kordufan University, prof. Mohamed al-Nur Taha, asserted that the university opens its doors to the exchange of knowledge, experiences, and sciences that benefit the community and raise capabilities of individuals in all fields.

During his address to the scientific workshop for the systematic development of teaching staff and civil society organizations, organized by the Faculty of Economics and Business Studies in cooperation with the Sudanese Call for Development, with the support of the American Counter Bard organization, he said that providing service to the society is one of the basic objectives of all university's faculties, noting to the foreign, regional and international openness for the exchange of experience to serve communities.

He called on all the civil society organization, the national and humanitarian organizations to contribute in the building of the homeland.

The commission of the humanitarian aid in north Kordufan state, Ahmed Babiker has lauded the partnership with Kordufan university, meanwhile, the Dean of the Faculty of Economics and Business Studies, Dr. Fathi Baldo, has reviewed the basic tasks of the scientific and systematic development of faculty members and organizations, which aims to facilitate the provision of services to citizens as a service provided by the university.

The chairman of Sudan development call organization, has reviewed the organization's objectives, its role in the community and its partnership with the university.

The organization's advisor has indicted determination to continue cooperation with Kordufan university, and its academic researches centers, meanwhile, a memo of understanding was signed for the systematic development of the teaching stat,, the voluntary work and the civil society organizations in north Kordufan state.