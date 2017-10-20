Sudan: Chairman of Sudanese Businessmen - Saudi Investments Have Been Very Successful in Sudan

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Sudanese Businessmen Union, Suaud al-Berier, asserted that the Saudi investments in Sudan have achieved admirable success, calling for the creation of more Sudanese-Saudi investment projects.

During his address to the 3 rd meeting of the Sudanese-Saudi Businessmen Council, at al-Salam Rotana, under the auspices of the First Vice President of the Republic, the National Prime Minister, he noted that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the first state that have implemented the decision of the financial transfers following the lifting of the US economic sanctions, indicating that the decision increases the volume of trade exchange between the two countries.

He said that this is the suitable time for promotion of the economic, trade and investments relations with kingdom of Saudi Arabia, after the positive developments the economic environment and the foreign openness the Sudan is witnessing.

The chairman of the Saudi side, Husien Bahri, noted that the enthusiasm of the Saudi investors asserts seriousness of the Sudan to providing facilitation to the Saudi investments, pointing out that the Sudanese-Saudi Businessmen Council has successfully removed number of the obstacles that hinder investment.

He added that in the coming period number of Saudi investors will be attracted to invest in all the Sudan's economic sectors especially agriculture, expressing thanks to the Sudanese government for its concern over the Saudi investments and investors.