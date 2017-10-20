Sudan: UN Official Describes Revocation of U.S. Sanctions As Positive

New York — The United Nations Special Rapporteur on Unilateral Coercive Measures, Idriss Al-Jazairi, has described the lifting of the unilateral sanctions imposed on Sudan as 'positive and gears for Sudanese and the United States interests, noting his positive engagement with the Sudanese government through calm diplomacy aimed at bringing together the views of Sudan and the United States.

This came when the UN official was addressing, last Wednesday, in New York, the Third Committee of the UN general Assembly.

He commended Sudan and the US for reaching an agreement on revocation of sanctions on Oct.6.2017, calling on the countries which impose such measures to hold dialogue with the targeted countries to end such practices which would have negative impacts on human rights.

The session was attended by the Sudan Permanent Representative who thanked the Special Rapporteur for the great efforts he exerted in this connection.