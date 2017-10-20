Sudan: Cultural Cooperation Between Sudan, S. Sudan

Khartoum — The Federal Minister of Culture, al-Tayeb Hassan Badawi, during his meeting at his office with, Mrs. Nadia Arb, the Minister of Culture, Youth, and sports of the State of South Sudan, asserted the unity of the peoples of the two countries, which represent one people in two countries, with the great similarity and common destiny that unite them.

Badawi has thanked the s. Sudan culture minister for attending the Khartoum international book fair, announcing the formation of a committee for cooperation and cultural cooperation for enhancing the relations, to be chaired by the undersecretary of the minister, indicating that the year 2018 will be for cultural cooperation between the two countries.

On her part the South Sudan's culture minister stressed her country's keenness to develop the cultural relations with the Sudan and to benefit from its experiences.