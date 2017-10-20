Sudan: Investment State Minister Underlines Private Relationship With Saudi Arabia

Khartoum — The State Minister of the Ministry of Investment, Osama Faisal, affirmed the importance of economic and trade relations between Sudan and Saudi Arabia, calling for their promotion for benefiting from the potential of the two countries to serve the welfare of the two peoples.

In his address to the 3 rd meeting of the Saudi-Sudanese Businessmen Council at Al-Salam Rotana Hotel, the state Minister said that the investment climate in Sudan was ready for investors, thanking the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia efforts for the lifting of the economic sanctions from Sudan.

He called on the Saudi investors to take advantage of the various investment opportunities in Sudan through the official channels, noting that the Sudanese leadership give concern to the Saudi investments and their interests.

The State Minister of the Ministry of Industry, Dr. Abdo Daoud has praised the Sudanese businessmen and manufacturers who have survived the twenty years of economic sanctions, pointing out that the Sudanese private sector dominates more than 85% of the size of the Sudanese economy, pledging cooperation with the private sector in drawing up policies and plans for building the industrial state of Sudan.

He said that the Saudi leadership through Saudi investors was the first to invest in Sudan despite the economic sanctions imposed on it, calling on investors to enter strategic investments by taking advantage of the Sudanese potential and geographical location as a gateway to the African continent.

The State Minister, of the Ministry of Transportation, Roads and Bridges, Ibrahim Douj, indicated that the service sector in Sudan has promising opportunities for all investors, pointing out that the sector contributes to the development of economic activity.

He said that the ministry is working to provide a highly efficient transport system to reach the production and exports areas.

He pointed out that the Sudan Railways Plan for the year 2030 is to expand and link the neighboring countries with the Sudan, saying that the ministry's strategy aims at establishing specialized ports, calling on the investors to invest in services sector especially the transportation, stressing commitment to provide all facilities and incentives to provide a highly efficient transport system.

On his part the Minister of State for Agriculture and Forestry, al- Sadig Fadul, has reviewed the investment advantages in the agricultural field in Sudan, noting that the ministry is working on changing the crop structure to cash and oil crops as well as horticultural.

He stressed that the ministry has followed the approach of agriculture for industry to benefit from the added value of Sudanese crops, pointing out that contractual farming is the result of partnership between farmers in the cultivation of a number of crops, especially cotton.

The Minister of State in the Ministry of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity, Yousef Hamzah Yousuf Abdullah, reviewed the various opportunities of investment in the field of electric energy, especially the solar energy and windbreaks, encouraging investors to enter into the investments of electric power.