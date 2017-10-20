Sudan: With Wide Arab Participation.. Meeting of Higher Advisory Committee for Standardization Launched in Khartoum

Khartoum — The Higher Advisory Committee for Standardization held its 49 th meeting, Thursday, in Khartoum, under the auspices of the Industrial and Mining Arab Organization, hosted by the Sudanese standardization and Meteorology Authority, and chaired by Dr. Awad Mohamed Ahmed Sakarab.

The meeting has included the directors of the Arab standardization authorities, with the participation of 14 Arab countries, and the Secretary of Economic Integration of the Arab League Organization as an observer.

The meeting has discussed the status of implementation of the recommendations of the 48th meeting, the position of preparing and adopting the unified Arab standards, reviewing and discussing the reports of the third meeting of the secretariats of the Technical Committee for the preparation of specifications, and the report of the 7th meeting of the Permanent Technical Advisory Committee.

The meeting came out with a number of recommendations, the most important of which are: Urging the Arab countries to adopt the standardization in their original language, preparing an integrated Arab plan of action for the Halal sector, and the need to coordinate the Arab stances in the regional and international forums and meetings.