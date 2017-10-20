19 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan, Mauritania Sign Memo of Understanding in Higher Education and Scientific Sesearch

Khartoum — The Sudanese and Mauritanian Ministries of Higher Education and Scientific Research, signed Thursday, the memo of understanding and the executive program in the field of higher education between the two ministries, in the conclusion of the four days visit of Dr. Sedi Walad Salim the Mauritanian Minister of Higher Education.

The Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Somaia Abu-Kashawa expressed readiness of the ministry for the constructive cooperation with its Mauritanians counterpart in order to develop the relations in the two scientific and researches fields.

The visiting Mauritanians minister stressed importance of benefiting from the Sudanese experiences in the field of higher education, inviting Dr. Abu-Kashawa to visit Mauritania for boosting partnership between the two countries.

The signed memo, attended by the state minister, the undersecretary of the ministry of higher education and scientific research number of the directors of administration and universities directors, has included the exchange of visits by officials of higher educations, teaching staff from both countries, and cooperation in the fields of common concern, and the encouragement of visits of scientific and researches delegations.

The executive program between the two ministries of higher educations has included the conduction of research projects to be conducted by joint teams from the two countries, the Mauritania party would provide the Sudanese side with 20 master degree study seats in the field of Humanities and Islamic Sciences, and the Sudanese side would provide 30 academic and technical diplomas, and bachelor degree in the engineering, agricultural and health sciences.

