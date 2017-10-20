Africa: President Jacob Zuma Hosts President Macky Sall for a State Visit to South Africa

press release

President Jacob Zuma will on Tuesday, 24 October 2017, host the President of the Republic of Senegal, His Excellency President Macky Sall for a State Visit to South Africa in Cape Town.

South Africa and Senegal enjoy cordial bilateral political, economic and social relations underpinned by strong historical ties dating back to the years of the liberation struggle.

The visit of President Macky Sall takes place after the successful commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the Dakar Talks in June 2017 which were held in Senegal. The Dakar Talks are widely considered to have paved the way towards a negotiated settlement between the African National Congress (ANC) and the then Government in South Africa.

Trade between the two countries has been steadily increasing since 2010. In 2016, South African exported goods were to the value of R 1.7 billion while Senegal exported goods to the value of R29 million.

South African exports consist of amongst others fresh produce, manufacturing equipment and household appliances. South African imports from Senegal are mainly household furniture and effects, textile materials and original sculptures. South African companies and entities operating in Senegal include, among others, DSTV, South African Airways, and Transnet.

