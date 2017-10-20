20 October 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Home Affairs On Elections Scam

Home Affairs wishes to warn members of the community of a group of individuals visiting homes and pretending to be officials from the Department.

They carry with them documents with letterheads purportedly from Home Affairs and claim to be confirming the validity of IDs for the upcoming elections. These individuals are criminals who rob households once they gain entry. There is no such initiative from the Department.

Home affairs officials are clearly identifiable by name tags. We will announce household visits through official government channels.

Issued by: Department of Home Affairs

South Africa

