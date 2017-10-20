analysis

The Durban council's repeated failure to award a R50-million a month security contract over more than a decade has suffered yet another setback, with the latest tender process foundering amid court action and the axing of a senior official on allegations of corruption. By Zanele Mji for AMABHUNGANE.

AmaBhungane previously reported that the Ethekwini municipality is again running behind on the award of a three-year security contract that has been repeatedly stalled since it was first advertised in 2004.

It has been almost two years since the latest tender, 1C-18381, was advertised in December 2015.

There have been persistent allegations that tender processes have been manipulated to the benefit of eight security companies that have held the contract over a 13-year period.

Thirty-seven new service providers were due to start work on the 1 October.

In the latest development, three of the previous beneficiaries, Khuselani Security and Risk Management (KSA), iMvula Quality Protection, and Secureco Metsu, filed an urgent application in the Durban High Court on 26 September seeking the suspension of the current tender process.

Justice Gregory Kruger suspended the process and instructed the municipality to find interim services providers while it investigates allegations of official misconduct.

In his...