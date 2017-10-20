Liberian Govt Officials That Resigned Resurfacing in Govt After Losing Elections

Monrovia — Resigned officials of government who were unsuccessful in the just ended legislative elections are returning to work, FrontPageAfrica has learned.

Former Gender Minister, Julia Duncan Cassell who contested in Grand Bassa County is poised to reassum her post at the Ministry.

Abu Kamara who was denied participation in the elections by the Code of Conduct has also been tipped to return to work.

Mr. Varney Sirleaf, Deputy Minister at Internal Affairs has also been re-nominated for his post.

Bong County Superintendent, Selena Mappy-Polson, and the former head of the National Bureau of Concessions, Ciatta Bishop, according to sources, are reassuming their respective positions, as well.

Madam Duncan-Cassell resigned her post to contest the legislative seat for District 3, Grand Bassa County but lost to Matthew Joe.

Varney Sirleaf was campaigned for by President Sirleaf in District 3 in Bomi County. He, however, could not defeat incumbent Haja Fata Siryon.

Former Bong Superintendent who was the first to challenge the Code of Conduct but was defeated at the Supreme Court also lost to Moima Mensah in District 6.

According to reports, some officials who resigned for the sole purpose of contesting the elections were receiving their regular monthly salary while they were off the job.

This, however, has not been independently verified by FPA.

Section 5.1 of the Code of Conduct urged that "All officials appointed by the President of the Republic of Liberia shall not: Engage in political activities, canvas for elected offices; Use of government facilities, equipment or resources in support of partisan or political activities; Serve on a campaign team of any political party, or the campaign of any independent candidate."

When contacted, Presidential Press Secretary, Mr. Jerelinmik Piah said he was not aware of any reappointment of resigned officials by President Sirleaf.

He, however, said he would check the information with the President and provide further details or clarity.