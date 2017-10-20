Photo: allafrica.com

Top: Title image of former public protector Thuli Madonsela's State Capture report. Bottom-left: ANC MP Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Bottom-right: Atul Gupta.

African National Congress MP and presidential candidate Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has denied media reports linking her to Gupta-associated businesses.

Dlamini-Zuma's alleged links to the Guptas made the news after a purported letter, written by Lord Peter Hain to UK authorities, claimed London-based banks may have handled illicit funds linked to President Jacob Zuma, his family and the infamous family.

UK authorities on Thursday said it would be probing the matter, in an effort to probe the integrity of their banks.

In a statement on Friday, the former African Union Commission chair's campaign team said she was not aware of, and has "not been officially informed" of Hain's letter.

"For the record, Dr Dlamini Zuma has no links with any of the Gupta associated businesses except for the finances received for the South African Person of the Year Award which she received, like many other prominent South Africans.

"Dr Dlamini Zuma wishes to reiterate her long standing position on the matter of illicit financial flows, which she spearheaded during her term of office at the African Union Commission, which amongst others resulted in the report on illicit financial flows as tabled by... [former president] Thabo Mbeki."

She "welcomed" any efforts that would contribute to addressing any and all illicit financial flows in their entirety.

