President Kenyatta has ordered the setting up of a national heroes’ council.

The Head of State said the council would take care of the welfare of people who have made immense contribution to Kenya and the lives.

Speaking during Mashujaa Day celebrations at Uhuru Park in Nairobi on Friday, Mr Kenyatta recognised over 600 Kenyans as heroes and heroines.

DORM FIRE

They included Mary Mokaya, a student of Moi Girls High School Nairobi, who died in a dorm fire as she rescued her colleagues.

Also recognised is Joseph Karisa, who gave up his land for the construction of a water pan.

More Kenyans, Mr Kenyatta said, will be honoured in December.

Mary bravely fought to rescue tens of her colleagues from a deadly fire that broke out at the school and tragically paid for it with her own life.

She took it upon herself to awaken her colleagues as the raging flames spread through the dormitory known as Purple at 2am on last month, killing 10 girls.

BURNS

Mary, who sustained 66 per cent burns during the tragedy, succumbed to her injuries.

Accounts by her colleagues revealed that when Mary woke up and saw one of the beds on fire, she took her own blanket and moved to the decker that was at the middle of the cubicle and tried putting out the fire while screaming orders to her sleeping classmates to wake up and escape.

When Mary, popularly known by her friends as ‘Meg’, realised her efforts were no match to the furious flames that were quickly spreading to the other beds, she quickly changed tack, choosing to concentrate on forcing the other girls out of the dormitory.