Lagos — With a heavy heart and a deep sense of loss, the Wellbeing Foundation Africa (WBFA) regrets to announce the sudden loss of our colleague and friend Mrs. Felicity Aliana‎ Ukoko (nee Mapuvire). Who passed away on Sunday the 15th of October 2017.

Mrs. Ukoko joined the foundation in 2015 as the Head of Advocacy and Midwifery and championed our Mamacare Antenatal and Postnatal Programme in Abuja, Kwara and Lagos states successfully. Felicity was an outstanding qualified UK midwife with a significant wealth of experience in maternal and child healthcare. She was passionate about improving the profession of midwifery and committed to ensuring that Nigerian mothers got the best care possible during pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum period.

Speaking highly of her accomplishments and successes as a midwife and associate, WBFA's Founder-President Her Excellency Mrs. Toyin Ojora Saraki said, “Felicity was an excellent midwife of considerable experience and significant repute, a committed colleague, whose actions not only helped embed midwifery at the heart of WBFA's vision, mission and programs, she also saved the lives of countless expectant mothers across Nigeria, through WBFA's Mamacare Antenatal and Postnatal Program which she designed and administrated so successfully.



Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends, and we pray for strength and courage for these difficult times."



WBFA remains committed to Felicity’s memory and legacy of ensuring healthy outcomes for mothers and their babies through our work in Nigeria, and across Africa.



Mrs. Ukoko is survived by her husband Mr. Jonathan Ukoko, her daughters; Melisa and Nasha, mother and other family members.