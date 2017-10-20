19 October 2017

Wellbeing Foundation Africa (Lagos)

Africa: WBFA's Press Statement in Memory of Mrs. Felicity Aliana‎ Ukoko

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Wellbeing Africa Foundation
Felicity Aliana‎ Ukoko
press release

Lagos — With a heavy heart and a deep sense of loss, the Wellbeing Foundation Africa (WBFA) regrets to announce the sudden loss of our colleague and friend Mrs. Felicity Aliana‎ Ukoko (nee Mapuvire). Who passed away on Sunday the 15th of October 2017.

Mrs. Ukoko joined the foundation in 2015 as the Head of Advocacy and Midwifery and championed our Mamacare Antenatal and Postnatal Programme in Abuja, Kwara and Lagos states successfully. Felicity was an outstanding qualified UK midwife with a significant wealth of experience in maternal and child healthcare. She was passionate about improving the profession of midwifery and committed to ensuring that Nigerian mothers got the best care possible during pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum period.

Speaking highly of her accomplishments and successes as a midwife and associate, WBFA's Founder-President Her Excellency Mrs. Toyin Ojora Saraki said, “Felicity was an excellent midwife of considerable experience and significant repute, a committed colleague, whose actions not only helped embed midwifery at the heart of WBFA's vision, mission and programs, she also saved the lives of countless expectant mothers across Nigeria, through WBFA's Mamacare Antenatal and Postnatal Program which she designed and administrated so successfully.

Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends, and we pray for strength and courage for these difficult times."

WBFA remains committed to Felicity’s memory and legacy of ensuring healthy outcomes for mothers and their babies through our work in Nigeria, and across Africa.

Mrs. Ukoko is survived by her husband Mr. Jonathan Ukoko, her daughters; Melisa and Nasha, mother and other family members.

Africa

AllAfrica Launches Information Initiative for Non-Communicable Diseases

AllAfrica's global platform to provide information on non-communicable diseases (NCDs) debuted today at the World Health… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Wellbeing Foundation Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.