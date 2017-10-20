Kenya: Stop Attacks on IEBC Ahead of Repeat Poll - Kenyatta

Stop attacks on the electoral commission and its staff as they prepare for repeat presidential election, President Kenyatta has said.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Mr Kenyatta said on Friday, should be allowed to carry out its constitutional mandate.

POLICE

Addressing the nation during Mashujaa Day celebrations at Uhuru Park in Nairobi, Mr Kenyatta said attacks, as witnessed in parts of Nyanza and western Kenya, were a threat to democracy.

He assured Kenyans willing to vote in the repeat election next week of adequate security.

He said his government is ready to counter any threats to national security during and after Thursday's poll.

The opposition has announced plans to hold countrywide demonstrations on election day.

DEMOS

The president noted that whereas the Constitution allows demos and picketing, security personnel will not take lightly attempts to disrupt the right of those willing to participate in voting.

"For those not willing to vote we will also respect their rights. But no right supersedes the other," he said.

He issued a stern to the opposition, stating: "No freedoms will be abused to persuade impunity and create anarchy."

Deputy President William Ruto said Kenyans amust vote next week to defend the country's democracy and the Constitution.

The DP reiterated that they would respect decisions by constitutional institutions, including IEBC and the judiciary, they favour Jubilee Party or not.