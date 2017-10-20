20 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: At Least Two People Killed in Car Bomb Blast Near Mogadishu

At least two people were confirmed killed, and one person was wounded in a deadly car bomb blast in the outskirts of Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Friday.

The explosion has resulted from an explosives-laden vehicle which donated at while traveling Mire Indhoyare area, close to Elasha Biyaha village on Mogadishu-Afoye road.

A bomber was among the dead, said a security officer in the area.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the car bomb near Mogadishu, but, Police say they believe Al Shabaab was behind the attack.

