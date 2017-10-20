20 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Remain Vigilant, Uhuru Says As He Condoles Somalia

President Uhuru Kenyatta today condoled with the people of Somalia following the massive Mogadishu bomb attack last Saturday that left more than 300 dead and many others injured.

The president, at the same time, asked Kenyans to remain vigilant to prevent such attacks.

"On behalf of Kenyans, I send my heartfelt condolences to the people of Somalia. The attack is a sobering reminder of the dangerous times that we live in," he said. "I urge all Kenyans to remain vigilant and report any suspicious persons bent on undermining our security from within and without."

The president, who was speaking during the Mashujaa Day celebrations in Nairobi, also paid tribute the Kenya Defence Forces in Somalia.

"I wish to salute and celebrate our disciplined forces for braving all risks to keep us secure. Unfortunately, some of them have lost their lives in the line of duty. Their sacrifices can never be compensated by monetary or any other terms," said Mr. Kenyatta.

Following the alleged terrorist bombing attack, the government sent 11 tonnes of aid to Mogadishu with assorted medicines and also received 20 victims for further medical evaluation.

