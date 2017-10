Luanda — The senior women's handball teams of the Marinha de Guerra and ASA on Thursday drew 22 -22, in the second round game of the opening tournament.

ASA, who were winning the game in the halftime by 13-9, failed to keep up the offensive pace in the second half.

The match between 1º de Agosto and Progresso do Sambizanga was postponed due to the involvement of 1º de Agosto in the African champion club cup, which is starting this Friday in Tunisia.

Petro de Luanda rested in this round.