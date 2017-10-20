20 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Proteas Edge Past India to Top ODI Rankings

The Proteas have overtaken India at the top of the ICC ODI team rankings after achieving an unassailable 2-0 series lead against Bangladesh.

On Wednesday, Faf du Plessis and his men cruised to a comfortable victory against Bangladesh in the second ODI at Boland Park in Paarl, with the third and final match scheduled for Buffalo Park in East London on Sunday.

Meanwhile, India will be looking to wrestle back top spot in the team rankings when they take on the Black Caps in an upcoming three-match ODI series.

South Africa and India are both on 120 points, with the Proteas currently ahead on decimal points.

However, the Proteas will only remain at the top if India are unable to win the opening match of their three-match ODI series against New Zealand, which will be played on the same day as the final ODI between South Africa and Bangladesh - on October 22.

If India defeat the Black Caps in their clash, they too will be on 121 points - but ahead on decimal point calculation.

However, India will have to go on to win the series against New Zealand 3-0 to retain the top spot as anything less than that scenario will see the Proteas regain the No 1 position - should they triumph 3-0 over Bangladesh.

Current ICC ODI team rankings:

1. South Africa - 120

2. India - 120

3. Australia - 114

4. England - 114

5. New Zealand - 111

6. Pakistan - 98

7. Bangladesh - 92

8. Sri Lanka - 84

9. West Indies - 77

10. Afghanistan - 54

11. Zimbabwe - 52

12. Ireland - 41

Source: Sport24

South Africa

