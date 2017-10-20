Angolan President Attends Meeting On Peace in DRC

Brazzaville — The neutralization of negative forces in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and in the neighboring countries is one of the themes that dominated the meeting on peace, security and cooperation that took place on Thursday afternoon in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo.

The meeting was attended, among other individuals, the Heads of State of Angola, João Lourenço, Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso, DRC, Joseph Kabila, Rwanda, Paul Kagame and of the Central African Republic (CAR), Faustin Touadéra.

Officially designated as the 8th high-level meeting of the regional peace, security and cooperation oversight mechanism for the DRC and the Great Lakes region, the meeting focused on eliminating the negative forces of the ADF, FDLR and the ex-M23.

The agenda of the meeting also included an approach on the repatriation, resettlement and reintegration of unarmed combatants in the DRC and in neighboring countries.

Signed on 24 February 2013, the framework agreement for peace, security and cooperation aims to end the recurring conflicts and wave of violence that plagues the region.

The document was signed by representatives of the Republics of Angola, Burundi, Central African Republic, Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, South Sudan, South Africa and Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Kenya and Sudan.

Angola handed over the chair of ICGLR to the Republic of the Congo, after two consecutive terms at the helm of the organisation.