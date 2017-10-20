Angola: Lunda Sul - Over 12.000 Tons of Fish Caught

Saurimo — At least 12,360 tons of fish were caught from January to September this year, representing an increase if compared to the previous 8.000 tons of fish recorded in the same period in 2016.

This was said to Angop on Thursday in Saurimo city by the head of department for rural development and fisheries of the Provincial Directorate of Agriculture, Carlos Domingos Fazenda.

He said it was recorded an increase in amount of continental fish caught, due the investments made by the Ministry of Fisheries and government.

Such support, added the official, has been made through the distribution of motor boats, fishhook, nets and other tools to contribute positively to the local fishing activity, which involved more than 300 families of artisanal fishermen integrated in 20 groups.