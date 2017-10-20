Luanda — At a time that there are three rounds left to the end of the first division National Football Championship (Girabola2017), 1º de Agosto and Petro de Luanda, co-leaders with 59 points, this weekend have difficult missions in the 28th round and are under pressure to win their respective games to increase the hope to conquer the Girabola title.

Petro de Luanda players - who will travel to the east of the country to face Sagrada Esperança da Lunda Norte (fourth with 47 points) on Saturday - will be feeling more pressurised because of the fact that in the first leg they lost 0-1 to 1º de Agosto.

1º de Agosto, on their turn, do not want to be caught by surprise on Sunday by a weaker team, Progresso da Lunda Sul (13th place with 26 points), and are probably more encouraged by the fact that the old rival (Petro de Luanda) will play first and with a strong opponent.

1º de Agosto will also be stimulated by the fact that they will be playing at home.

The 28th round opens on Friday with the encounters between Desportivo da Huila and Recreativo do Libolo.

On Saturday, Santa Rita de Cássia will face 1º de Maio and Recreativo da Caala face ASA.

The round closes on Sunday with 1º de Agosto versus Progresso da Lunda Sul, JGM do Huambo versus Kabuscorp do Palanca, Académica do Lobito will face Interclube and Bravos do Maquis (11º/29) will play Progresso do Sambizanga (7º/38).

The best scorers list is led by Tiago Azulão (Petro de Luanda) with 15 goals, followed by Rambé, from 1º de Agosto, and Caporal, 1º de Maio squad, both with 11 points.