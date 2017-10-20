20 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Crisket - AB Returns to No 1 in ICC ODI Rankings

Proteas star batsman AB de Villiers has stormed back to the No 1 position of the ICC ODI batsmen rankings .

An astonishing knock of 176 by De Villiers in the second ODI against Bangladesh in Paarl on Wednesday - consisting of 15 fours and seven sixes and off only 104 balls - saw the Proteas take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

According to the ICC's official website, De Villiers has climbed to the top of the ODI table for the 14th time in his career.

He leapfrogged Australian David Warner and India captain Virat Kohli for top spot, having first attained the No 1 position on May 30, 2010.

De Villiers has spent the second most number of days (2 124) at the top after retired Windies great Vivian Richards (2 306 days).

Other Proteas batsmen to make a move in the rankings include the opening pair of Quinton de Kock , who moved up three places to fifth and Hashim Amla , who slots into the top 10 of the batting rankings climbing up two places to ninth.

Meanwhile, Proteas spinner Imran Tahir has lost his No 1 ranking to Pakistan's Hasan Ali, who rocketed up six places to No 1. Proteas paceman Andile Phehlukwayo jumped up 30 places to 52nd.

The third and final ODI between South Africa and Bangladesh gets underway on Sunday in East London (10:00).

ICC ODI batsmen:

1. AB de Villiers (RSA) - 879

2. Virat Kohli (IND) - 877

3. David Warner (AUS) - 865

4. Babar Azam (PAK) - 833

5. Quinton de Kock (RSA) - 802

5. Joe Root (ENG) - 802

7. Rohit Sharma (IND) - 790

8. Kane Williamson (NZ) - 779

9. Hashim Amla (RSA) - 770

10. Faf du Plessis (RSA) - 754

ICC ODI bowlers:

1. Hasan Ali (PAK) - 743

2. Imran Tahir ( RSA) - 726

3. Josh Hazlewood (AUS) - 714

4. Kagiso Rabada (RSA) - 703

5. Mitchell Starc (AUS) - 684

6. Jasprit Bumrah (IND) - 671

7. Trent Boult (NZ) - 665

8. Akshar Patel (IND) - 663

9. Rashid Khan (AFG) - 647

10. Sunil Narine (WI) - 646

Source: Sport24

