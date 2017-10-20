Nigeria: Four Nigerian Bank Security Guards Allegedly Steal N4.5 Million Equipment

An Igbosere Magistrates' Court in Lagos on Friday fixed November 1 for trial of four bank security guards who allegedly stole bank equipment worth N4.5 million.

The accused, Michael Effiom, 37; Godwin Nwabudike, 40; Olatunbosun Abayomi, 44; and Femi Awolusi, 32; are standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were first arraigned on September 13 and were granted N500, 000 bail each with two sureties in like sum.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that when the case came up on Friday for mention the accused had no legal representatives.

The Magistrate, O. O. Otitoju, advised the accused to ensure that they engage the services of a legal representative.

She then adjourned the case until November1 for trial.

The prosecutor, Samuel Mishozunnu, had told the court that the accused committed the offences between July 20 and August 26 at Access Bank Plc in Lagos.

Mr. Mishozunnu said that the accused stole 80 pieces of Server machines and Network gadgets worth N4.5 million, belonging to Access Bank Plc.

"The accused stole the equipment kept under their custody for safe keeping," Mr. Mishozunnu alleged.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 285 (7) and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

NAN