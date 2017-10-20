Nigeria: Ayade Swears-in Justice Edem As Cross River Chief Judge

Calabar — Cross River State Governor, Senator Ben Ayade, thursday, swore-in Justice Michael Edem as the substantive Chief Judge of the state.

Justice Edem was sworn-in following the confirmation of his appointment by the state House of Assembly on Tuesday.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony, which held at the executive chamber of the governor's office, Ayade tasked Edem to ensure the delivery of justice in the state with conscience.

"The death of man's internal policing mechanism which is conscience will mean the death of man himself as humanity must supersede the common law logic of playing by the rules and dispensing maximum sentences for crimes", Ayade said.

Commenting on his inauguration as the chief judge of the state, Justice Edem who said he would perform his duties in line with the dictates of responsibilities of his office, promised that his tenure would witness a full-scale fight against injustice.

He expressed gratitude to all those who contributed in different forms to ensuring that he became the substantive chief judge of the state.

Speaking before Justice Edem was sworn-in, the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Tina Agbor, said the new chief judge has fulfilled all necessary conditions, hence his inauguration by the governor.

Justice Edem succeeds the former chief judge of the state, Justice okoi ikpi itam, who died while in active service march this year.

According to available records, 63 -year- old, Justice Edem , who hails from Akpabuyo Local Government Area of the state, was called to the bar in 1979, and practiced as a lawyer before he was appointed as judge in 1997.

Justice Edem was appointed acting Chief Judge of the state in March this year following the demise of his predecessor.