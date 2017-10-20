20 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: How Do We Arrest the Decline in the Country in the Post-Zuma Era?

analysis By Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar

Don't be fooled into believing that the Zuma/Gupta morass will disappear after the ANC's elective conference in December.

There is a striking disconnect between analysing all the issues that South Africa must contend with and trying to forge a meaningful solution to these complex, multidimensional, intersectional and often intractable issues. It would be short-sighted to think that there are simple and quick solutions to these complex issues.

South Africa's structural and societal issues extend far beyond the morass of the Zuma administration - an administration that has done nothing meaningful to tackle those issues but instead often is the cause of entrenching those issues and has in fact given rise to a toxic culture of impunity that makes it even harder to provide real solutions to South Africa's problems.

The recent reshuffle by President Jacob Zuma is another reminder that not only is South Africa governed by an administration that has very little regard for South Africa's present or future but that this 75-year-old man is not only disruptive but is the greatest threat to our republic. Jacob Zuma is not simply the Imperial President or the Disruptor-in-Chief but rather Zuma, and everything that he represents and has come to...

