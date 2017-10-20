20 October 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Obasanjo, IG to Inaugurate Abuja's Upscale River Park Estate

In its determination to bridge the housing deficit across the country, beginning with the nation's capital, Abuja, River Park Estate will on Monday unveil its range of innovative houses.

The houses, spanning across 501 hectares of land, and grouped into five clusters, with all being developed simultaneously, would be inaugurated by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The event which is scheduled to hold at River Park Estate will also host the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, who will unveil the state of the art police station in the estate.

A statement by the Chairman of River Park Estate, Paul Odili, noted that, "River Park Estate is an exclusive community carefully designed for upper-middle class income earners who desire unique luxury in a serene environment with easy accessibility to major areas in the city."

Other unique features of the Estate, according to Adrian Ogun, the Vice Chairman, include - A police station, asphalt surfaced road network with functioning street lights, underground drainage system, constant water supply and general electrification as well as a nine-hole members' golf course."

Continuing, Adrian also mentioned the established of a fully stocked health clinic and a nursery and primary school all in operation.

