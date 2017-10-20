Nigeria: Ghana, Others for Lagos Taekwondo Classics

Ghana has indicated her willingness to attend the 2017 Lagos International Taekwondo Classics scheduled to hold from November 23 to 25 at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos. It is the fourth in the series.

According to a statement by the organisers, Senegal, Mali and Seychelles are also among countries that have indicated interest in the classics.

Chairman of the main organizing committee, Jimmy Ogunowo said in the statement that more entries were expected to roll in before the November 15, 2017 closing date.

Ogunowo, who is also the chairman of the Lagos State Taekwondo Association, said preparations towards hosting a successful championship was on-going, adding that the MOC had already made all the needed contacts, including consultation with the Korean Embassy in Nigeria through the Korean Cultural Center for their usual technical support.