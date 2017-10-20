Liberia: Senator Denies Influencing Voters

Gbarpolu County Senator Daniel Nathan has reacted to a story recently aired on Truth FM, linking him to using cash to influence voters in the county against the Liberty Party (LP) candidate, Prince Tormetie.

He said the information is not only unfounded, but lacks any iota of truth. Senator Nathan said he has no intention to influence the already made-up minds of the citizens who decided not to elect Mr. Tormetie.

It can be recalled that in its Tuesday, October 17, 2017 edition, Truth FM quoted the defeated candidate of accusing the senator for reportedly influencing the election through cash against him, something he claimed led to his defeat.

Although he denied the allegation but Senator Nathan said his intention for his county is to see the best.