20 October 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Senator Denies Influencing Voters

Tagged:

Related Topics

By A. Omaska Jallah

Gbarpolu County Senator Daniel Nathan has reacted to a story recently aired on Truth FM, linking him to using cash to influence voters in the county against the Liberty Party (LP) candidate, Prince Tormetie.

He said the information is not only unfounded, but lacks any iota of truth. Senator Nathan said he has no intention to influence the already made-up minds of the citizens who decided not to elect Mr. Tormetie.

It can be recalled that in its Tuesday, October 17, 2017 edition, Truth FM quoted the defeated candidate of accusing the senator for reportedly influencing the election through cash against him, something he claimed led to his defeat.

Although he denied the allegation but Senator Nathan said his intention for his county is to see the best.

Liberia

The Votes That Got Away

Cecelia Dahn, 33, a Plantain Chips seller from West Point registered to vote in March but when it came to casting her… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.