South Africa: Op-Ed - Intellectual Property for the 21st Century Economy

opinion

Developing countries are increasingly pushing back against the intellectual property regime foisted on them by advanced economies over the last 30 years. They are right to do so, because what matters is not only the production of knowledge, but also that it is used in ways that put the health and well-being of people ahead of corporate profits. By JOSEPH E. STIGLITZ, DEAN BAKER and ARJUN JAYADEV.

First published by Project Syndicate

When the South African government attempted to amend its laws in 1997 to avail itself of affordable generic medicines for the treatment of HIV/Aids, the full legal might of the global pharmaceutical industry bore down on the country, delaying implementation and extracting a high human cost. South Africa eventually won its case, but the government learnt its lesson: it did not try again to put its citizens' health and well-being into its own hands by challenging the conventional global intellectual property (IP) regime.

Until now. The South African Cabinet is preparing to finalise an IP policy that promises to expand access to medicines substantially. South Africa will now undoubtedly face all manner of bilateral and multilateral pressure from wealthy countries. But the government is right, and other developing...