Liberia: 'Opposition Victory Best for Liberia'

The Association of Opposition Political Parties Youth Wings says it strongly believes that it is about time that a member of the opposition takes stake power rather than the ruling Unity Party (UP).

"This is the time for opposition to handle the affairs of the country because we strongly believe that opposition victory is the best for prosperous Liberia and other citizens that are calling for a change," the group said at a news conference on Wednesday, 18 October at opposition United People's Party (UPP) headquarters in Sinkor.

Addressing the news conference, the Youth Chair for opposition Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) of defeated candidate Prince Y. Johnson, Mr. Czar Palay restated the association's objective to support opposition victory in the election, saying it is the best victory that will transform Liberia into a better country.

He says the association of opposition political [parties youth leagues] is a combination of 12 opposition political parties youth leagues structure that are represented by their national youth chairpersons.

According to him, they are 12 opposition youth leaders who have signed onto the resolution from LP, UPP, MPC, MDR, RDC, MOVEE, ALP, CDC, LTP, LIP, ULD, and the ANC.

Mr. Palay says the association will not allow its member parties' concerns to be dashed without a due process, saying they will hold true to their words.

The group was recently established in September with the objective of claiming opposition victory for the Liberian presidency.

Also speaking, the Youth Chair of opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Jefferson Koije said they have come to redefine their understanding about Liberia, saying though they can differ with ideas but Liberia remains the only center of the disagreement.

He says most often people think that young people are just bag -toting soldiers for their leaders, saying "we want to erase that perception that is wrong."

According to him, the young people are 65% of the country's population, saying they have come to say the political young people of Liberia have an idea about the future of this country.

For his part, the youth chair of opposition Liberty Party (LP) Cephas M.D. Flanzamaton says they are young people with like minds who have realized that the twelve years of rule under the current administration didn't just affect any sector, but rather the young people.

He says the young people are in dominance of this country, and as a result, anything that affects the young people affects the country at large. He concludes that the recent election held on October 10 was not in the true idea of democracy.