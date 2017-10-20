South Africa: Op-Ed - Beware of Suspicious Crime Statistics Methods to Come

analysis

Rumour has it that SAPS crime statistics will be released next week. For the first time in 15 years this is later than the usual September release. However, when it is released the reader and user of the crime statistics should beware of the following suspicious methods that are used, especially since the 2011/2012 crime statistics releases. In March 2017 the last quarterly crime statistics in the form of a Trimester Presentation were released on the SAPS website. This will be used to illustrate the methods. By CHRIS DE KOCK.

While heading the Crime Information Analysis Centre (CIAC) of SAPS from 1995 to 2012 and being, inter alia, responsible for all crime statistics briefings in SAPS and to other departments and structures of government and the releases of the crime statistics to the public, I always believed that crime statistics were one of the most powerful tools in the fight against crime and that the statistics as such should never be spun or massaged in any way.

They should be presented to power and the public as objectively as possible. Crime statistics can be explained and contextualised through analysis, but increasing crime trends should never be presented to anybody in...