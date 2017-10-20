Liberia: Ministry of Youth and Sports Confirms This Year's County Sport Meet

Monrovia — The Ministry of Youth and Sports - organizers of the National County Sports Meet - has recommitted itself to hosting 2017/2018 County Meet as planned.

The National County Meet is an annual sports tournament that brings together the 15 counties of Liberia in several sporting disciplines including football, kickball, basketball, etc.

In a press release on Thursday, October 19, 2017 the tournament Organizing Committee said the competition would kick off on December 2, in Gbarnga, Bong County as planned earlier.

The Youth and Sports Ministry said it is important to utilize the platform of the County Sports Meet to rebuild the mixed feeling of Liberians after the elections.

The acting chairman of National Organizing Committee, Bryant Mcgill, said the objective of the County Meet is to promote national peace and reconciliation. He noted the 2017/18 tournaments would serve as solution to strengthen broken ties and reunite the people of Liberia during the critical period of Liberia's transition process.

The Sports Ministry said it remains confident that the inclusive impact of the County Meet will dramatically change the social, political and ethnic gap generated during the elections.

This year's tournaments would be held under the theme: "Promoting National Identity, Reconciliation and Social Cohesion Through Sports"

Meanwhile, the County Meet Organizers say the venue for Group C matches has been changed from Buchanan, Grand Bassa County to Kakata, Margibi County.

That venue will host matches involving, Defending Champions, Montserrado County, host Margibi County, as well as Grand Bassa and Rivercess Counties.

The venue was change from Buchanan city to Kakata City after a reservation from Grand Bassa County Authorities.

At the same time, the National Organizing Committee has concluded inspections of the other venues.

Greenville, Sinoe County will play host to Group A activities, where Maryland, Grand Kru, River Gee and Sinoe counties will battle against each other.

Group B games will come on in Gbarnga Bong County, where the host will face Nimba, Lofa and Grand Gedeh Counties.

Robert Sports will host Group D games, where Cape Mount will battle Gbarpolu and Bomi Counties.