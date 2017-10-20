Liberia: LFA Yet to Issue Intermediary Certificate

Monrovia — The Liberia Football Association said it has not issued any intermediary certificate to anyone although it has received couple of inquiries.

The LFA said nobody has officially applied according to the situational report on intermediaries in accordance with article 6.3 and 6.4 of FIFA regulations on working with intermediaries issued on October 16, 2017.

According to a release from the LFA, the Liberia Football Association has also set up a five-member committee to draw up the Liberia Football Association Regulations on Working with Intermediaries in line with Articles 1(2) and 1(3) of the FIFA Regulations.

The five-member committee will give consideration and possible approval by the Executive Committee of the Liberia Football Association on Working with Intermediaries.

Article 6(3) and 6(4) of the FIFA Regulations on Working with Intermediaries states as follow: 6(3). Associations shall make publicly available at the end of March of every calendar year, for example on their official website, the names of all intermediaries they have registered as well as the single transactions in which they were involved. In addition, associations shall also publish the total amount of all remunerations or payments actually made to intermediaries by their registered players and by each of their affiliated clubs. The figures to be published are the consolidated total figure for all players and the individual clubs' consolidated total figure.

6(4). Associations may also make available to their registered players and affiliated clubs any information relating to transactions that have been found to be in breach of these provisions that is of relevance for the pertinent irregularities.

The Liberia Football Association says it remains committed and open when it comes to the implementation of the regulations of world's football governing body, FIFA.