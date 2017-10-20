20 October 2017

South Africa: Minister Bathabile Dlamini Hosts Service Delivery Imbizo in Lusikisiki and Mbizana, 21 to 22 Oct

The Minister of Social Development, Ms Bathabile Dlamini, will on Saturday, October 21 and Sunday, October 22, take Project Mikondzo to rural communities of Lusikisiki and Mbizana respectively.

Project Mikondzo is a service delivery tool aimed at improving the living conditions of rural and poor communities in an integrated manner by bringing social development services.

Earlier this year, the communities around Lusikisiki told President Jacob Zuma that they could not afford to buy school uniform for their children. Minister Dlamini committed to providing school uniform to poor and deserving pupils. Eight Hundred and Thirty Nine (839) learners were identified and they will receive their school uniform.

Last week, the Department of Social Development held dialogues with the community of Nkantolo in Mbizana where the struggle and liberation leader OR Tambo was born. The community revealed that many people in the area were unemployed and survived on social grants and temporary road works projects.

Residents also cited their challenges were are not limited to abject poverty but a lack of proper infrastructure, water and health care facilities were a grave concern. They said they were desperate for decent housing as they lived in mud houses. They appealed to the Department to build Early Childhood Development Centres for their children.

Minister Dlamini's visit forms part of the centenary celebrations to honour OR Tambo who was born in Nkantolo. October is also Social Development Month.

