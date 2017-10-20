South Africa: Marikana - Survivors of the Massacre Are Still Hounded and Assassinated Amid Rumoured 'Hit List'

analysis

Miners are being assassinated in Marikana, again. The truth as to who's to blame has also become a victim as the bodies and accusations pile up. By GREG NICOLSON.

Two months had passed after Tholakele "Bhele" Dlunga survived the Marikana Massacre when five plainclothes policemen knocked down the door to his shack. The rock drill operator from Lonmin's Karee 4 Belt helped organise workers in the lead-up to the 2012 strike and was elected one of the leaders of the strike committee. The police had photos of other leaders and wanted to know their whereabouts. They tortured Bhele for days, first at home, then at the police station.

"I have no idea how Bhele's life will turn out after this, and if he might some day find justice for his suffering," Ranjeni Munusamy wondered after Bhele told his story at Daily Maverick's The Gathering in 2012.

Photo: Tholakele "Bhele" Dlunga was on the cover of iMaverick, 2 November 2012, re-enacting the torture he endured while in police custody. (Photo by Greg Marinovich)

He survived the massacre, but didn't survive Marikana. According to police, Bhele entered his yard at the Wonderkop Hostel on Tuesday evening shortly before 20:00 and noticed two...