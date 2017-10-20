20 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Marikana - Survivors of the Massacre Are Still Hounded and Assassinated Amid Rumoured 'Hit List'

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Miners are being assassinated in Marikana, again. The truth as to who's to blame has also become a victim as the bodies and accusations pile up. By GREG NICOLSON.

Two months had passed after Tholakele "Bhele" Dlunga survived the Marikana Massacre when five plainclothes policemen knocked down the door to his shack. The rock drill operator from Lonmin's Karee 4 Belt helped organise workers in the lead-up to the 2012 strike and was elected one of the leaders of the strike committee. The police had photos of other leaders and wanted to know their whereabouts. They tortured Bhele for days, first at home, then at the police station.

"I have no idea how Bhele's life will turn out after this, and if he might some day find justice for his suffering," Ranjeni Munusamy wondered after Bhele told his story at Daily Maverick's The Gathering in 2012.

Photo: Tholakele "Bhele" Dlunga was on the cover of iMaverick, 2 November 2012, re-enacting the torture he endured while in police custody. (Photo by Greg Marinovich)

He survived the massacre, but didn't survive Marikana. According to police, Bhele entered his yard at the Wonderkop Hostel on Tuesday evening shortly before 20:00 and noticed two...

South Africa

ANC Presidential Hopeful Dlamini-Zuma Denies Gupta Business Links

African National Congress MP and presidential candidate Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has denied media reports linking her to… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.