Nigerian Footballer Joins Atletico Madrid

Francisca Ordega, Super Falcons player, on Friday joined Atletico Madrid Women on loan from the Washington Spirit.

This was posted on the Club's website: www.atleticodemadrid.com and twitter account @AtletiFemenino.

The Washington Spirit is an American professional soccer club based in Germantown, Maryland that participated in the National Women's Soccer League.

The movement of the Nigerian forward from the Washington Spirit is to strengthen the Spanish team's offensive line.

"The 24-year-old Nigerian footballer is on the front line and will wear our jersey until next March when she will start a new edition of the American competition.

"After successfully completing the relevant medical examination, Francisca Ordega signed the contract that binds her to our club and was happy to wear rojiblanco," the website stated.

Ordega, who turned 24 on Thursday, said, "For me it's an honour and I'm very happy to be here. Atletico Madrid is a great club, internationally recognized, and I really want to start.

"I am a strong player and very fast" and although she recognized that she would to adapt to the new environment, she concludes: "I will make the fans feel proud of me." (

- NAN