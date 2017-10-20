20 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Op-Ed - Can South Africa's Constitutional Democracy Be Sustained?

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Despite the troubled time that South Africa is going through, it is not on the verge of becoming "just another failed African post-colonial experiment". Far from it. This it the climate for optimism. By SIPHO PITYANA.

This is edited text that Pityana delivered at the Bram Fischer memorial lecture at Oxford University on Thursday 19 October 2017.

It is humbling to deliver a lecture named for Bram Fischer, who dedicated his life to the struggle for South Africa's freedom and the dignity of his fellow citizens, sacrificing his own freedom in the process. I am grateful for the opportunity to speak in his memory.

Equally, it is an honour to follow in the footsteps of extraordinary South Africans who have delivered previous Bram Fischer memorial lectures here, such as Denis Goldberg, Navi Pillay, Justice Edwin Cameron and that lion of our legal profession, Advocate George Bizos.

This occasion is tinged with some sadness, however, given the recent passing of one of this lecture's originators, Lord Joel Joffe. Accept my deepest condolences - Joel was an exceptionally courageous man, and will forever occupy a special place in the hearts of South Africans.

There are four aspects to this memorial address:

First,...

South Africa

ANC Presidential Hopeful Dlamini-Zuma Denies Gupta Business Links

African National Congress MP and presidential candidate Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has denied media reports linking her to… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.