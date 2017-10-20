South Africa: Op-Ed - Can South Africa's Constitutional Democracy Be Sustained?

analysis

Despite the troubled time that South Africa is going through, it is not on the verge of becoming "just another failed African post-colonial experiment". Far from it. This it the climate for optimism. By SIPHO PITYANA.

This is edited text that Pityana delivered at the Bram Fischer memorial lecture at Oxford University on Thursday 19 October 2017.

It is humbling to deliver a lecture named for Bram Fischer, who dedicated his life to the struggle for South Africa's freedom and the dignity of his fellow citizens, sacrificing his own freedom in the process. I am grateful for the opportunity to speak in his memory.

Equally, it is an honour to follow in the footsteps of extraordinary South Africans who have delivered previous Bram Fischer memorial lectures here, such as Denis Goldberg, Navi Pillay, Justice Edwin Cameron and that lion of our legal profession, Advocate George Bizos.

This occasion is tinged with some sadness, however, given the recent passing of one of this lecture's originators, Lord Joel Joffe. Accept my deepest condolences - Joel was an exceptionally courageous man, and will forever occupy a special place in the hearts of South Africans.

There are four aspects to this memorial address:

First,...