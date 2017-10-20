South Africa: To Build an Equitable Energy Future We Need to Put Differences Aside

analysis

Co-operation is key for a sustainable and equitable energy future. Therefore, we need to put our differences aside and agree on a common goal.

We, the naked apes, were never the fastest, strongest or toughest creatures. While brain power played a significant role, it was our ability to co-operate that kept us alive and allowed us to progress. From bringing down a woolly mammoth to landing a man on the moon, the ability to work together towards a common goal was critical. Given the numerous social, economic and environmental challenges we face today, the role of co-operation cannot be overstated. The hardest part to embarking on a joint venture can often be agreeing on a common goal and setting aside differences.

The Just Energy Transition

Putting this into a specific context, the way we produce energy is changing. It is not just for climate change, pollution and human health reasons that there is a shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy (RE). Economics has become a key driver. Renewables are now in many cases cheaper than coal and gas for producing electricity. As the costs of technology to harness the free natural resources of wind and sun further reduce, the...