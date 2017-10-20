South Africa: Parliament's Eskom Inquiry - Molefe Pension - Instructions From Above Accepted Without Question, Rules or No Rules

analysis

Former Eskom Chief Executive Brian Molefe "retired" with a pension of around R95,000 a month, and approximately R7.9-million cash, on the back of a letter by then board chairperson Ben Ngubane. That's because Eskom bought its chief executive another 13 years of theoretical service - Molefe had worked at Eskom for 16 months - and paid the penalties normally applicable. What emerged before Parliament's Eskom inquiry on Friday highlighted the manipulation of rules of the power utility's pension fund whose managers simply crunched the numbers following Ngubane's instruction. But questions emerged as to whether Molefe ever was entitled to an Eskom pension in the first place. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

Brian Molefe, former Eskom chief executive and ex-ANC MP, has been at the centre of controversy for several reasons - from reported links to the Gupta family to his short-lived return to the power utility amid a furore over a multimillion pension benefit that was cut short after the intervention of a Cabinet inter-ministerial committee.

On 11 November 2016 Molefe said in a public statement that "in the interests of good corporate governance, (he) decided to leave my employ at Eskom from 1 January 2017". The announcement came shortly after the...