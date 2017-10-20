South Africa: #CapeWaterGate - 'I Wish We Could Have Acted Better' - DA's Maimane

analysis

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane says he's confident that Cape Town won't run out of water. In an interview with Daily Maverick on Thursday, however, Maimane admitted that the Western Cape's water crisis should have been handled better. But he also said the situation has been exacerbated by factors ranging from the national government's lack of support to alleged collusion among those providing new water technology to drive up prices. By REBECCA DAVIS.

Ask DA leader Mmusi Maimane if he's personally confident that Cape Town won't run out of water, and he doesn't hesitate.

"Yeah," Maimane says. "I certainly feel confident enough with the plans they are putting in place - and they must execute against those - that we won't run out of water." The only sign of tension in his previously calm body language is that his leg starts to jiggle a bit.

The national DA has had little to say in public recently on the Western Cape's water crisis, while the situation in the DA's flagship province and city grows more severe daily. Maimane says he has been keeping a close eye on the situation, however.

"I've been working hard at monitoring the situation. It's been a...