20 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: What South Africa Can Learn From Policing in China

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Zakhele Mbhele

The scale of the Chinese policing environment is impressive, given the geographical and population size of the country. Delegates from South Africa's Portfolio Committee on Police were given a cop's eye view of how policing works in China.

I was part of a delegation comprising members of the Portfolio Committee on Police that undertook a parliamentary study trip to the People's Republic of China earlier this month. Our aim was to learn about the Chinese context and operational practice which could enrich the committee's oversight work and recommendations to promote police professionalisation and to make policing more effective in South Africa.

Certainly, the scale of the Chinese policing environment is impressive, given the geographical and population size of the country. There are approximately 20-million police in China and they deal with an average of 6-million serious crimes a year (minor and petty offences are significantly larger in number). The police training university in Beijing alone has 14,000 cadets-in-training and it is only one such training institution of 38 in China (we were told that there are about 150,000 police cadets undergoing training at any given time).

The committee observed three key distinctions which can assist with making the South African...

South Africa

ANC Presidential Hopeful Dlamini-Zuma Denies Gupta Business Links

African National Congress MP and presidential candidate Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has denied media reports linking her to… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.