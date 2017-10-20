20 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola and DRC Reaffirm Commitment to Economic Cooperation

Brazzaville — The Presidents of the Republics of Angola, João Lourenço, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Joseph Kabila, reaffirmed on Thursday in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, the interest in strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries.

The two statesmen held on Thursday a meeting on the sidelines of the 7th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the member countries of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

According to the Angolan Foreign Affairs Minister, Manuel Augusto, it was a brief, more intense meeting.

He said that the two statesmen shared views on the future of relations between the two States, according to them, these relations should focus more on economic cooperation and trade.

The official stated that the border trade is already done informally, lacking only the framework for the two countries to benefit from the exchange between the sister nations.

João Lourenço underlined that he is watching with particular concern the impact of the postponement of the elections in DRC.

