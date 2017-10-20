Gambia: Will There Be a Bumper Harvest This Year?

The erratic rainfall pattern during this year's cropping season, confirms all the more the need to graduate from rain fed agriculture, to a more sustainable year-round form of agriculture. The indication we are getting is that the heavy down pour which caused the massive floods in Kuntaur and other parts of the country, followed by the long dry spell, had led to two negative impacts on crop production. The floods led to the destruction of crops while the dry spell prevented their proper maturing. Hence we are poised for a major challenge as we move into the trade season. Foroyaa will do the assessment and give the facts as they become available.

